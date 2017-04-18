India to use plastic bullets against protestors in occupied Kashmir

After failing to suppress the freedom sentiment of the people of occupied Kashmir by use of pellets guns, teargas canisters and PAVA shells, India is now sending plastic bullets to be used against protesters in the territory, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Citing Indian media, the publication reported that thousands of plastic bullets have been produced and sent to the Kashmir valley for use by Indian police and troops. However, the pellet guns will also continue to be used in the occupied territory.

The plastic bullets can be fired from INSAS rifles, the sources said.

The Indian forces, in response to the stone-pelting Kashmiri youth, have so far resorted to pellet guns and PAVA shells to quell the protests.

PAVA (Pelargonic Acid Vanillyl Amide) is a chilli-based ammunition which immobilises the target for a certain period of time. Among other weapons used by Indian police and troops is the dye marker grenade with irritant which causes sensory trouble to the target. It leaves a dye mark on the targets for easy identification.

Thousands of Kashmiri civilians have been injured and hundreds blinded by the pellet guns used by Indian forces over the past months.

