Be ready for the first-ever 360-degree rocket launch live stream

NASA will broadcast its first-ever rocket launch live stream in a 360-degree video, providing an unprecedented vantage point that will make viewers feel as if they are standing on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral.

The launch of the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket—aimed at transporting supplies to the International Space Station—is scheduled for a 30-minute window beginning at 11:11 a.m. ET.

If you are wondering where you can get the video then we must tell you that the 360-degree live stream will be accessible on the NASA Television YouTube channel starting 10 minutes prior to liftoff.

While the minimum safe viewing distance is typically miles away from the launch pad, this live stream gives its viewers a chance of getting a much closer look at a powerful rocket launch, or what NASA is calling a "pads-eye view."

The rocket will be carrying a Cygnus spacecraft made by Orbital ATK, with more than 7,600 pounds of scientific research, crew supplies, and other materials destined for the orbiting laboratory.

