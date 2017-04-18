Congratulations, WhatsApp may soon let you unsend messages

Ever regretted sending somebody a wrong message? You no more will.

WhatsApp could soon let users recall messages sent within five minutes, offering a way to prevent an embarrassment over mistaken texts.

The sought after feature will allow users to "unsend" messages, removing them from a receiver's phone before they have had a chance to read them.

The app wants to help its users save themselves from the regret caused by misfired messages

WhatsApp is testing the addition as an option in the beta version of its latest update, which could soon be available on iOS.

WhatsApp Web 0.2.4077: many improvements for the revoke feature & you'll be able to unsend messages sent within 5 minutes (DISABLED NOW). pic.twitter.com/2qj28JEwyi — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 12, 2017

Facebook, which bought WhatsApp in 2014, is in negotiations with the European regulator to get its hands on the chat app’s juicy data.

The European Union previously told WhatsApp to stop sharing users’ information with Facebook.

It didn’t believe people using it (the likes of you and me) had consented, or fully understood exactly what and how their information was being shared.

But this could change by the summer.

