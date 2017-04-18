Print Story
X

West Indies name Test squad for Pakistan series

AAFP

Sports
West Indies name Test squad for Pakistan series
Kieran Powell, the left-hand opening batsman, is set to return to Test cricket for the first time in nearly three years - Photo ICC

Related Stories

KINGSTON, Jamaica: West Indies named uncapped batting pair Vishaul Singh and Shimron Hetmeyer and recalled Kieran Powell to face Pakistan in the first Test starting on Friday.

The 13-man squad for the first in the three-match series at Sabina Park in Kingston is captained by Jason Holder.

Three players missing were Marlon Samuels, Darren Bravo and Leon Johnson who toured the United Arab Emirates last year for three Tests against Pakistan.

For Powell, this marks a return to the Test stage for the first time since 2014.

He figured in the West Indies´ one day international series against England in March and Pakistan this month.

West Indies chairman of selectors Courtney Browne said: "We have a young Test squad, which was admirably led by Jason Holder during the last series and, though there are some noticeable absentees, we believe that the players will give a good account of themselves especially in their own backyard."

West Indies squad

Jason Holder (capt), Devendra Bishoo, Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Vishaul Singh

Match schedule

1st Test: April 21-25 - West Indies v Pakistan at Sabina Park, Kingston 
2nd Test: April 30-May 4: West Indies v Pakistan at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown 
3rd Test: May 10-14: West Indies v Pakistan at Windsor Park, Roseau 

 

West Indies name Test squad for Pakistan series was posted in sports of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on April 18, 2017 and was last updated on April 18, 2017. This news story is related to West Indies, Pakistan, West Indies Pakistan, Test Cricket, Cricket News, Latest News. Permanent link to the news story "West Indies name Test squad for Pakistan series" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/138558-West-Indies-name-Test-squad-for-Pakistan-series.

GEO TV NETWORK