Pooja Bhatt slams Sonu Nigam, tweets in favour of Azaan

In midst of the controversy created by Sonu Nigam over morning Azaan, film-maker and actress Pooja Bhatt has come out in favour of the morning prayer call and the sound of church bells.

The actress took to Twitter to post a tweet on the ongoing topic, showing she has no chill over anti-religion rants.

“I wake each morning to the sound of church bells and the Azaan in a quiet by-lane of Bandra. I light an aggarbatti and salute the spirit of India,” she posted.

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigham managed to land himself another controversy on Monday after tweeting about “forced religiousness in India”.

The singer, who is known for singing love songs, ranted about having to wake up to the sound of Azaan in the morning in a series of tweets.

The singer’s tweets were not taken lightly and Twitteratti reacted strongly to his social media rant.

This is not the first time the topic of Azaan has been picked up by celebrities in India. Earlier, Bollywood powerhouse performer Priyanka Chopra said that she finds the sound of Azaan mesmerising.

In an old video clip, Priyanka was addressing a press conference in Bhopal where a reporter asked her what she liked about the city.

The famous actress replied that she waits for the time of Azaan on her hotel room’s terrace daily before sunset.

Priyanka said that the way Azaans resonate in sync before sunset is quite peaceful and captivating.

