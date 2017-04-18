Panama Leaks case: PTI, PML-N leaders say will accept SC verdict

KARACHI: The political leadership of the country has stated that their parties would wholeheartedly accept Supreme Court’s decision on Panama Leaks case scheduled on April 20.

Speaking in Capital Talk, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Tallal Chaudhry said: “Prime Minister presented himself for accountability despite immunity. We will accept Supreme Court`s decision--however, one must understand that the decision would not be based on anyone`s wishes.”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Murad Saeed shared similar stance, saying “PTI will accept the decision of this case.

“The Supreme Court`s decision will set the future direction of the country,” he said.

Earlier, reacting to the announcement, PTI leader Naeem-ul-Haq also said that the party is ready to accept the SC’s decision.

“Imran Khan has time and again reiterated that SC is the highest court of the country and the party will accept its decision,” said Naeem-ul-Haq.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq said that the verdict on Panama case would be the most important decision in the history of Pakistan.

He said that the case was between people and the rulers. Haq expressed hope that the decision would uproot corruption from the country.

He added that the decision will bring an end to the panic present within the masses and will be a catalyst for a big change in the country.

Awami Muslim League Leader Sheikh Rasheed said that every party has to accept the verdict in the case and in case if they don't, there will be political consequences against them.

A huge leak of 11.5 million documents in April last year from the database of a Panama-based law firm, Mossack Fonseca, created a storm worldwide by exposing politicians, celebrities, businessmen and criminals who had set up offshore companies.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family came under fire at home with opposition parties accusing them of widespread corruption, after names of PM’s children cropped up in the leaked documents from the Panamanian law firm.

On October 20, 2016, the Supreme Court took up petitions by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Jamaat-e-Islami, Jamhoori Watan Party and others for hearing, in an open court, beginning the long-drawn proceedings of the case in the apex court.

The five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court concluded hearing the Panama Papers case on February 23, and reserved the final judgment. Headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, the larger bench comprised Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

