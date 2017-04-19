SC hears Mashal Khan lynching case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will conduct hearing of a case pertaining to last week's horrific lynching of Mashal Khan, a 23-year-old student of Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan, by an angry mob.

Mashal Khan, a journalism student, was stripped, beaten, shot, and thrown from the second floor of his hostel by a violent mob at the AWKU on April 13, which had accused him of blasphemy.

The incident caused an uproar and drew calls for thorough investigations into the matter and the arrest of vigilantes involved in the ghastly murder.

Among the prominent figures, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan spoke against the gruesome act first of all. Condemning the murder of Mashal Khan, the PTI chief called for firm action against all those responsible.

He was followed by Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai, who denounced the gruesome act saying that such incidents were bringing a bad name to Islam.

A day after, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif called on the nation to stand united in condemning the murder of the 23-year-old university student, and to promote tolerance and rule of law in the society.

On April 16, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Saqib Nisar took suo moto notice of the Mashal's murder by fellow students over alleged blasphemy. He directed IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salahuddin Mehsud to present a report on the incident within the next 36 hours.

On Tuesday, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police submitted a detailed report on Mashal Khan’s killing to the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The document was submitted in the apex court by RPO Mardan Alam Khan Shinwari.

The report stated that the university administration telephoned Mardan police at 12:52 PM on April 13 and asked them to reach the campus, without mentioning the incident, according to sources.

Mardan DSP Haider Khan reached the university and saw an angry mob torturing Mashal Khan’s friend, Abdullah. The official intervened and rescued Abdullah, read the report, adding that police have obtained call records of Haider Khan as well as the CCTV footage of the incident.

One of the survivors of the lynching, Abdullah, recorded his statement and rejected all allegations against him and Mashal Khan.

In his statement, Abdullah said that prior to the murder of Mashal Khan, the administration of the university was ‘deadly’ against him because he was critical of loopholes in the system.

Abdullah has reportedly placed responsibility of the incident on the university administration.

In the meantime, Police have arrested 24 suspects in the case, out of which 19 have already been produced before a court.

The arrested suspects also include some varsity staffers.

The apex court will be conducting hearing of the case on Wednesday (today), to identify the ones responsible for the incident, which shocked the nation.

0



0





