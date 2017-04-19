New video shows students looking for Mashal Khan's body to burn

PESHAWAR: A new video surrounding the Mashal Khan murder case shows a bunch of students looking for his body to set it ablaze, after the horrific lynching was carried out on the campus premises of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan on April 13.

The suspects can be seen searching cars to find Mashal's body, while some police officials can also be seen watching as bystanders from the distance.

In a previous video, a crowd was seen shouting slogans and vowing not to tell the police the name of the person who shot the 23-year-old Mashal.

Read more: Video surfaces showing mob vowing not to reveal name of Mashal Khan’s shooter

Mashal, a journalism student, was stripped, beaten, shot, and thrown from the second floor of his hostel by a violent mob at the AWKUM campus premises on April 13 over blasphemy allegations.

New arrests

Two more students of AWKUM have been arrested from Sardheri, Charsadda after the video of the mob emerged.

The students have been identified as Ishaq and Tariq.

'No judicial commission'

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police to stop proceeding with the formation of a judicial commission for enquiry into the matter, saying there was no need for one in the presence of an investigation team.

Read more: SC says justice will be ensured in Mashal Khan lynching case

However, Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar assured KP IGP Salahuddin Mehsud of full support in the investigation against the perpetrators of the incident, saying the judiciary and nation stand with the KP police.

The apex court adjourned the hearing till April 27.

