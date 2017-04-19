MIT's new app will now make you smarter during idle moments

If you hate waiting for WIFI and feel agitated then this is for you.

A team of MIT CSAIL researchers has created a series of apps called the WaitSuite that makes the most of those idle moments by helping you learn a new language.

The tools can test your vocabulary without whisking you away to another app.

For instance, if you're chatting with a friend, a flash card asking you about a word in the language you're learning will pop up within the IM itself. If you're waiting for a website to load, the card will appear within the browser.

Interesting! Isn’t it?

MIT Ph.D. student and project lead Carrie Cai explained, "With stand-alone apps, it can be inconvenient to have to separately open them up to do a learning task. WaitSuite is embedded directly into your existing tasks so that you can easily learn without leaving what you were already doing."

Based on the team's preliminary tests, some of the tools could prove more useful than others, depending on your situation. If your computer takes a while before it connects to WiFi, you can learn a word or two. Otherwise, that particular tool won't be that useful. Their testers seemed to love the elevator app, though, since it typically takes a minute to call an elevator and only 10 seconds to answer a flash card question.

0



0





