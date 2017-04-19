Print Story
WDWeb Desk

Amitabh Bachchan shares adorable picture of Katrina Kaif with daughter

If you are in awe of Katrina Kaif then you're probably not alone.

Bollywood Shehenshah Amitabh Bachchan also seems to be quite impressed with Katrina Kaif.

Recently, Big B shared an adorable picture of his daughter Shweta Nanda in conversation with Katrina Kaif on his social media account.

The Sholay star tagged it "as the most charming picture which is filled with great affection."

He wrote, “I do not know why, but I find this picture of Katrina and Shweta at a recent event, most charming and filled with great affection!”

The click shared by Big B was taken at HT Style Awards last year, when Katrina was promoting her film, Baar Baar Dekho, also starring Sidharth Malhotra.

