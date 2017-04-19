Priyanka Chopra’s old video praising Azaan goes viral after Sonu Nigam's remark

Related Stories Pooja Bhatt slams Sonu Nigam, tweets in favour of Azaan

While Indian singer Sonu Nigam's comment on Azaan sparked outrage among people, various celebrities also shared their opinion on the remark.

Bollywood star Pooja Bhatt also slammed Sonu Nigam in favor of Azaan as she posted, “I wake each morning to the sound of church bells and the Azaan in a quiet by-lane of Bandra. I light an aggarbatti and salute the spirit of India.”

Recently an old video of Priyanka Chopra also surfaced on the internet where she can be seen praising the Azaan.

The Don actress said that when she packs up her shoot for the day, she likes to sit on her terrace where the Azaan from as many as six nearby mosques can be heard at sunset.

“I really like those five minutes. The sun is setting and the Azaan can be heard on the microphone (loudspeaker). It’s a strange, peaceful time. It’s my favourite time of the day,” the actress further said.

While many of the social media users are sharing/retweeting the video, some of them have also asked Sonu Nigam to 'learn' something from Priyanka Chopra.

