India summons Pak envoy, seeks permission for Jadhav's family to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: India’s external affairs ministry on Wednesday summoned Pakistan’s deputy high commissioner to India, Syed Haider Shah and requested for Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family to be allowed to visit Pakistan.

The Indian foreign office also requested for Jhadav's medical certificate to be handed over to the Indian government, embassy sources told Geo News.

The document included a request for Jhadav’s family to be permitted to visit Pakistan. It further inquired about the details for legal options for the Indian spy.

The neighbouring country requested that an impartial defence lawyer be provided to Jhadav, and stated that the complete data along with the record of Jhadav’s case be provided to India.

According to sources, the foreign secretary of Pakistan Tehmina Janjua is expected to meet Indian high commissioner Gautam Bambawale later in the day today. Bambawale is expected to, again, request for diplomatic access to Jhadav.

India has so far made 14 requests for gaining consular access to Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a military court for espionage and sabotage.

 

