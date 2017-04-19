PM Nawaz inaugurates 1180MW power plant in Sheikhupura

Related Stories PM inaugurates 340MW Chashma-III Nuclear Power Plant

SHEIKHUPURA: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday inaugurated Bhikki power plant in Sheikhupura.

According to reports, the power plant would immediately add 717MG in the national grid.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Punjab Shahbaz Sharif said that the inauguration of power plant is a step towards the economic progress of the country.

He claimed that the load shedding will completely end in the beginning of 2018, further adding that without the power plant, the power crisis would have been severe in the country.

The chief minister said that the cost of Bhikki power plant is the replica of Guddu power plant but it was constructed on half of its cost in record 18 months.

He also said that no one dared to take a single penny of corruption on those power projects and Rs 112 billion of the national exchequer were saved from this project.

He claimed that at least Rs20 billion were wasted by the previous government in the Nandipur power plant. “Those who have looted and wasted national resources are shouting allegations against us,” he said.

On the occasion, the chief minister also requested the premier to take strict action against the officials who are responsible for the continuation of load shedding in the country.

(This is a developing story)

