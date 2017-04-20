Maryam Nawaz 'amazed to see overwhelming support' ahead of Panama verdict

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, appeared overwhelmed by the support shown for the Prime Minister ahead of the much-awaited Panama leaks case verdict on Thursday.

The PM’s daughter took to Twitter earlier today, mere hours before the verdict is due, to express her delight at the support.

"Whatever the verdict, am amazed & humbled to see the overwhelming support for Nawaz Sharif. For a leader, that's the most prized possession," she tweeted.

Maryam Nawaz has been actively tweeting out supportive messages for the Prime Minister on the days leading up to the verdict, which politicians have already said is going to be 'historic'.

On Wednesday, she said that in her entire life she has never seen her father or any of her family members anxious or concerned, as they have entrusted their matters to Allah.

Not for once have I seen my father or any member of the family anxious or concerned. That's what happens when u entrust yr matters to Allah. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 19, 2017

In one of her tweets, she wrote that the premier is well loved.

And when you are guilt-free, focused & have faith in Allah & have worked for your success. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 19, 2017

In her other tweets, she took a jibe at the opposition parties and wrote: “When all your plans have miserably failed and your precarious future hinges on and your best bet is a court decision.”

The Supreme Court is scheduled to announce the Panama leaks case verdict at 2pm today. The apex court could take a range of steps. It could clear the prime minister, or order a further judicial commission of inquiry or even declare him ineligible to hold office, as it did in 2012 with then-Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani over a contempt of court case.

