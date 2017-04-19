Maryam Nawaz tweets supportive messages for PM ahead of Panama verdict

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, said on Wednesday that she in her entire life never saw her father or family members distressed.

The PM’s daughter took to Twitter to post a series of tweets, a day after it emerged that the Supreme Court verdict on Panama leaks case would be announced on April 20.

In her tweet, Maryam Nawaz said: “Not once I have seen my father or any member of the family anxious or concerned. That’s what happens when you entrust your matters to Allah.”

In one of her tweets, she wrote that the premier is well loved.

And when you are guilt-free, focused & have faith in Allah & have worked for your success. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 19, 2017

In her other tweets, she took a jibe at the opposition parties and wrote: “When all your plans have miserably failed and your precarious future hinges on and your best bet is a court decision.”

All eyes are set on the apex court, with barely hours left to go for a scheduled announcement in the Panama leaks case, which took the country by storm over a year ago.

On Thursday, the apex court could take a range of steps. It could clear the prime minister, or order a further judicial commission of inquiry or even declare him ineligible to hold office, as it did in 2012 with then-Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani over a contempt of court case.

