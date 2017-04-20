12 celebrities who rocked the red carpet of LSA 2017!

The 16th Lux Style Awards – or the LSAs – were as stunning as they have always been. But one of the most important parts of the event is its red carpet and the glamorous celebrities that line up, pausing for photographers here and there and showing off their freshest, classiest attires.
LSA 2017 was no different and here’s our take on 12 of the hottest people who shone brilliantly on the red carpet!
Anusheh Shahid Abdullah
Atif Aslam
Syra Shehroz
Fahmeen Ansari
Ayesha Omar
Saara Hirji
Ayesha Fazli and Ali Zafar
Mawra Hocane
Sara Bharwana
Amna Babar
Hasnain Lehri, Abdullah Haris, Nadia Hussain, and Noor Bhatti
Mahira Khan
