12 celebrities who rocked the red carpet of LSA 2017!

Haseem uz Zaman

Entertainment
The 16th Lux Style Awards – or the LSAs – were as stunning as they have always been. But one of the most important parts of the event is its red carpet and the glamorous celebrities that line up, pausing for photographers here and there and showing off their freshest, classiest attires.

LSA 2017 was no different and here’s our take on 12 of the hottest people who shone brilliantly on the red carpet!

Anusheh Shahid Abdullah

 

 

A post shared by Geo News (@geonewsdottv) on

Atif Aslam

 

 

A post shared by Geo News (@geonewsdottv) on

Syra Shehroz

 

 

A post shared by Geo News (@geonewsdottv) on

Fahmeen Ansari

 

 

A post shared by Geo News (@geonewsdottv) on

Ayesha Omar

 

 

A post shared by Geo News (@geonewsdottv) on

Saara Hirji

 

 

A post shared by Geo News (@geonewsdottv) on

Ayesha Fazli and Ali Zafar

 

 

A post shared by Geo News (@geonewsdottv) on

Mawra Hocane

 

 

A post shared by Geo News (@geonewsdottv) on

Sara Bharwana

 

 

A post shared by Geo News (@geonewsdottv) on

Amna Babar

 

 

A post shared by Geo News (@geonewsdottv) on

 

Hasnain Lehri, Abdullah Haris, Nadia Hussain, and Noor Bhatti

 

 

A post shared by Geo News (@geonewsdottv) on

Mahira Khan

 

 

A post shared by Geo News (@geonewsdottv) on

 

