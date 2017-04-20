Hassan Ali ruled out of first Test against Windies

Related Stories Hasan Ali injured, doubtful to play Windies Test series

KARACHI: Pakistan’s fast bowler Hassan Ali is recovering well from his groin injury. However, he has been ruled out of Pakistan’s first Test against West Indies, starting on Friday.

Hassan had suffered groin injury on Monday while fielding during Pakistan’s three-day practice match in Montego Bay ahead of the first Test.

Clinical assessments following injury to Hassan Ali had found strain to one of his adductor muscles.

A PCB statement on Thursday said that Hassan is well on track of recovery, but confirmed that Hassan is yet to make a successful return to full training in attempt to make himself available for selection.

“Hasan Ali has been recovering well and is on track with his recovery from his adductor muscle injury in the groin. He has been committed to his rehabilitation and we are happy with his progress to date,” said PCB in a statement issued from Jamaica.

“He will make a successful return to full training over the coming days, and regain appropriate match fitness to return to play,” the statement added.

23-year-old Hasan Ali was included in Pakistan’s Test squad for the first time. He has played 16 ODIs and 7 T20Is for Pakistan and has yet to make his Test debut.

