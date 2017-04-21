Pakistan win toss, send Windies in to bat in first Test

KINGSTON: Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq won the toss and put the West Indies into bat on the opening day of the first Test of the three-match series at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Friday.

West Indies are giving Test debuts to a pair of Guyanese batsmen, Shimron Hetmyer and Vishaul Singh, with middle-order batsman Jermaine Blackwood and medium-pacer Miguel Cummins omitted from the final XI.

Pakistan have resisted the temptation of including the uncapped Shadab Khan in their team as a second spinner in support of Yasir Shah, choosing instead to introduce Mohammad Abbas for his debut Test as a third pacer alongside Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Aamir.

This is the 50th Test between the two nations and also the 50th Test match to be played at Sabina Park in Kingston.

Teams

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Vishaul Singh, Shane Dowrich (wicket-keeper), Roston Chase, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel.

Pakistan: Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Azhar Ali, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Younis Khan, Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Aamir, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas.

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

