MOHMAND AGENCY: One Khasadar official was killed and another injured in a landmine blast in Tehsil Safi on Sunday, the political administration of Mohmand Agency said.

The landmine was planted at the roadside in Tehsil Safi, officials from the political administration said.

The injured official was taken to Bajaur Hospital for medical aid. Security forces started a search operation in the area following the incident, the political administration added.

