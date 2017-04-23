Sethi, Afridi meeting today to discuss farewell: sources

KARACHI: Chairman Executive Committee Najam Sethi will meet former Pakistan T20 captain Shahid Afridi to discuss matters regarding his farewell on Sunday, informed sources.

Sethi is expected to give an offer of a farewell event to Afridi today.

He had earlier this month telephoned Shahid Afridi to discuss the possibility of a farewell event for the flamboyant all-rounder.

"The only hero is Lala @SAfridiOfficial. We just chatted and set up a time to meet and discuss a fitting Farewell," Sethi had posted on his twitter account on April 14th.

Separately, Afridi while speaking in Geo News` programme, Jirga, said that contrary to the precedents followed in other cricket-playing countries Pakistan does not give respectable farewell to its international players.

The former captain said that he requested Chief Selector Inzimamul Haq to change this practice.

Afridi said that his family and friends requested him to not take retirement but he chose to gracefully quit international cricket, he further added that he is playing league cricket because he has the required fitness level for it.

“I think that for next two years I will remain fit for league cricket – hence I am planning to play it as much as my fitness allows,” he said.

