FixIt team patching up potholes on Karachi’s Stadium Road

KARACHI: The FixIt activists have launched a new campaign to fix the potholes on Karachi’s Stadium Road.

The team has been working since the past two days to fill the potholes on Stadium Road. On Sunday, the campaign founder Alamgir Khan spoke to the media regarding the project.

Khan said that the government has done nothing for the people and the official keep sitting idle. Towards the end of their term, they make two roads and ask for votes. “This must stop now,” he stressed, adding “people should come to the front, consider this city their home and support us [improve the city]”.

He claimed, “We [FixIt campaigners] have no power yet we continue to work.” The government does nothing for the people but continues to order my arrest, he added.

On the occasion, three female singers from Nigeria and Romania Rosalina, Otilia and Latifah, who have come for an Atif Aslam concert, also came to the site to support the activists.

“Pakistan is a very beautiful country,” said one of the singers, “I am very happy to be here.” She remarked that she is happy that people are holding such drives to improve the lives of others.

On April 2, Alamgir Khan was detained by the police for staging a protest outside Karachi Press Club on alleged misconduct of police. The campaigner and other activists had violated Section 144 and were released after a brief detention.

FixIt campaign gained prominence after the founder had spray-painted images of former CM Sindh Qaim Ali Shah on open manholes, last year. The campaign focuses on mobilizing the city’s youth to help improve the lives of the common people.

