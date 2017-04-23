Pakistan will miss Misbah`s captaincy: Dean Jones

KARACHI: Dean Jones, the former Australian batsman, TV commentator and coach of PSL team Islamabad United, has said that Pakistan cricket team will miss the services of Misbahul Haq once he retires from Cricket.

42-year old Misbah-ul-Haq has said that the ongoing Test series against West Indies will be his last and he’ll retire from all form of international cricket following the conclusion of the last Test against the hosts.

Jones, who is also the coach of Misbah-led PSL team Islamabad United, said that he has never seen a calmer captain like Misbahul Haq.

"I have been part of cricket all my life, I have seen many captains but when I coached Islamabad United, I realised i have never seen a calmer captain than Misbah,” said Jones said in a statement on Sunday.

You look at our match against Quetta, most other teams would have panicked but we defended 9 off the last two overs, it wasn't luck, Misbah believes that much in his bowlers,” said the former Australian Cricketer.

Jones said that Misbah knew how to use his bowlers and at several occasions, including the PSL, he has proved that he’s a bowlers’ captain.

“Pakistan will, of course, miss Misbah's batting but his on-field captaincy is what they will miss the most. He is a bowler's captain,” Jones said.

Misbah is Pakistan’s most successful Test captain, leading Pakistan to 24 victories in 54 Test matches he led since been named as captain of the side in 2010.

