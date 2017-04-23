Pak Sarzameen Party chair calls off protest after 18 days

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) ended on Sunday its protest over civic issues in Karachi after 18 days.

The protest, which started on April 16, was staged outside Karachi Press Club and had been continuing since. Protesters included women and children, and party leaders.

A rally was also held from press club to Pakistan House on Sunday. Before the rally started, PSP founder Mustafa Kamal addressed the participants and announced that the party will hold a million march on May 14.

“We have to prepare for the next phase starting from tomorrow,” he remarked, adding “Tomorrow [Monday] onwards, we will go to the houses of all the people to campaign for the million march.”

He also said, “We can close the entire city again, if we want, but we are peaceful people.”

Speaking about the other three rallies in the city on Sunday, he remarked that those political parties are just trying to preserve their false portliness.

On Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), he said that the part is holding a rally for the sake of its so-called identity. “MQM never protested over public issues,” he claimed.

Read more: PSP workers threaten to not let Sindh govt continue

“Let me remind my followers that I left [Muttahida Qaumi Movement]. No one removed me from the party,” he said, adding “I used to sit in the board rooms where decisions regarding Karachi and its people were made. Let me tell you that those decisions have not benefited any one in Karachi.”

Politics has become a source of lies and businesses, he remarked. “We [PSP] are here to fight for the rights of the people.”

Dring the course of the protest, PSP had set up camps at 12 different locations in the city including NIPA intersection, Numaish intersection, Korangi Dhai Number, Star Gate, Liaqatabad 10 Number, Five Star Intersection, and Quaidabad, according to PSP spokesperson.

Earlier on April 7, PSP workers threatened that the party would not let the Sindh government continue to operate until it solves issues pertaining to Karachi.

PSP workers demanded that the provincial government fulfils the basic needs, including the provision of water, electricity, and a proper sewage system.

The party alleged that the Sindh government has taken over the local government department so as to carry out corrupt activities.

