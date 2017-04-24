Colleagues hail Younis Khan as a role model

Related Stories Mighty Younis joins 10k runs club

KARACHI: Former colleagues and fellow Cricketers have praised Younis Khan for reaching the incredible milestone of 10,000 runs in Test Cricketers.

Khan completed 10 thousand runs in his Test career on Sunday night during Pakistan’s first innings against West Indies in the first Test at Jamaica.

He is first Pakistani and overall 13th player to do so. Younis Khan’s fellow players Fawad Alam, Salman Butt and Shoaib Akhtar have termed him a role model for youngsters and hoped that PCB would utilise his experience in future.

Former fast bowler and “Rawalpindi Express” Shoaib Akhtar has said that Younis Khan was built to work for Cricket and he has been a real star for Pakistan Cricket.

“PCB should utilise Younis Khan’s services after his retirement, he is star, he has scored 34 centuries for Pakistan. He is built to work for Cricket. It is important for us to utilise for future,” Akhtar told geo.tv in an exclusive chat.

Former captain Salman Butt said that young players have a lot to learn from the career and personality of Younis Khan. The opening batsman also congratulated Younis Khan for reaching the landmark of ten thousand Test runs.

“I congratulate Younis khan on reaching the milestone that he deserved, he has been a brilliant player for Pakistan since long time and we have a lot to learn from him and his career,” Salman said in an exclusive video message sent to geo.tv

“May god bless him. Wish him all the best for his future,” the former captain said.

Young batsman Fawad Alam said that he’s proud of Younis Khan, who was always there to help him and other youngsters on and off the field.

“I congratulate Younis khan on reaching ten thousand runs,” Alam said in an exclusive video message sent to Geo.

“We are all proud of you Younis bhai, you have always been very helpful to me and other players everytime when we sought your help,” said Fawad Alam.

Along with the ten thousand runs in Test Cricket, Younis also holds the record of most Test centuries, 34, scored by any Pakistani batsman.

0



0





