Ramiz Raja hails Younis Khan on reaching 10,000 runs

KARACHI: Pakistan’s former captain and renowned cricket commentator Ramiz Raja has hailed Younis Khan for reaching 10,000 runs in Test Cricket, saying that the achievement is a great and proud moment for Pakistan Cricket.

Younis became the first Pakistani batsman to score 10,000 runs in Test Cricket on Sunday night during Pakistan’s first innings on the third day of Jamaica Test against West Indies.

“I congratulate Younis Khan on reaching 10,000 runs milestone. This is a great and proud moment for everyone,” Ramiz Raja told geo.tv exclusively in a video message from Jamaica.

Raja, a veteran of 198 ODIs and 57 Tests, said that Younis Khan is a great role model and a great batsman and said that Khan’s conversion rate for centuries is remarkable and second to Don Bradman.

“Younis Khan has been a great role model, a great batsman as well. His conversion rate to hundreds is also the best after Sir Don Bradman,” said Ramiz Raja.

“He has been a shining star for Pakistan Cricket for years. He achieved a great thing because this isn’t something you can do every day in Cricket,” he added.

The former captain said that this is a historic moment for Pakistan Cricket.

