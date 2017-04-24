Younis Khan has been an excellent ambassador of Pakistan cricket, says PCB

KARACHI: The management and officials of Pakistan Cricket Board has hailed Younis Khan for achieving the milestone of ten thousand Test runs and has termed him as an excellent ambassador of Pakistan Cricket.

Younis Khan became the first Pakistani and 13th batsman overall in the world on Sunday night to score 10,000 Test runs. He achieved this milestone in the ongoing first Test match against West Indies at Kingston.

In a statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board, chairman PCB Shaharyar Khan was all praise for Younis Khan’s service to Pakistan Cricket and spoke highly of his prolific career.

“Younis Khan has been an excellent ambassador of Pakistan Cricket. The number of records he has set in the recent past is something we as a nation can take great pride in,” said Shaharyar Khan.

“He is the only Pakistan batsman and Test cricketer in the world to score centuries in 11 countries across the world, the feat he achieved against Australia early this year. I congratulate him on rewriting the record book and hope he carries the form in the series to win Test series against West Indies”, concluded Chairman PCB,” added the chairman PCB.

Chairman PCB’s Executive Committee Najam Sethi also expressed the same thoughts for the legendary batsman and said that Younis Khan is a run machine who carried burden of Test team along with Misbah for so many years to made everyone proud.

“Younis Khan has been a great servant to Pakistan’s cricket. He is a run machine for Pakistan Test team and continues to carry the burden of the Test team along with Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq for years now,” said Najam Sethi.

“I also congratulate him on completing 10,000 Test runs and making the country proud,” added Sethi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Super League.

0



0





