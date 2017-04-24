Not just my achievement, this is Pakistan’s achievement: Younis Khan

KARACHI: Pakistan’s great run-machine Younis Khan has credited his late coach Bob Woolmer along with his parents, for his success in reaching remarkable 10,000 runs milestone in Test Cricket.

Younis became the first Pakistani Cricketer on Sunday night to score ten thousand runs in Test Cricket during Pakistan’s innings against West Indies, before getting out after scoring 58 runs.

Former captain Younis Khan always regarded late Bob Woolmer as a fatherly figure for Pakistan Cricket. Woolmer was found dead in his hotel room in March 2007 soon after Pakistan’s upset defeat by Ireland in the World Cup match.

“I credit this success and achievement to all my family members, especially my late father, my mother and the late Bob Woolmer, who always motivated me,” Younis said in a recorded video statement released to the media by his managers as soon he completed the 10,000 runs feat.

Younis said that this is not only his personal achievement, but this is also a great achievement for Pakistan and Pakistan Cricket.

“I congratulate everyone in Pakistan for this, this is not just my achievement, this is for everyone in Pakistan, this is Pakistan’s achievement,” Younis said.

The veteran of 115 Test and 265 ODIs, who earlier announced that the ongoing series against the West Indies would be last of his career, also thanked his supporters and fans at the occasion.

“I would also like to thank my fans, friends, and supporters who always stood with me throughout my Cricketing career and supported me,” he said.

0



0





