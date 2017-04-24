After 69 days, Pakistan’s 100 Index returns to 50,000 points

KARACHI: The benchmark index is riding high on fresh buying; by noon, it was trading at 50,146 points, reflecting a surge of 437 points against its close of trade on Friday.

The new wave of buying commenced on April 19, a day before the Panama Leaks case verdict was announced, from 46,050 points. During these four days, KSE-100 Index has added more than 4,000 points.

Volumes are healthy as well, since 210 million shares worth approximately Rs.12 billion had exchanged hands past 12 PM local time.

The stock market had registered its all-time high of 50,887 points on January 27, this year.

