Second phase of population census to begin from Tuesday

Related Stories SC dismisses request for inclusion of section for Sikhs in census forms

ISLAMABAD: The second phase of the sixth housing and population census is scheduled to commence tomorrow (Tuesday), after completion of the first phase earlier this month in 63 districts across the country.

88 districts across the country would be covered during this phase, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The second phase includes 21 districts each in Punjab and Sindh, 17 in Balochistan, 12 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6 in FATA, 5 each in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and the Islamabad Federal Capital Territory.

The process would continue till 24th of next month.

The first phase, which commenced on March 15 and ended earlier this month, was conducted in eight districts of Sindh, 16 districts of Punjab, 14 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15 districts of Balochistan, five districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and five districts of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Read more: Census to be completed at all costs, vows COAS

As many as 84,000 enumerators are taking part in the census exercise to collect data from 168,120 census blocks across the country. The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics has reserved about ten percent of its staff and supervisors for the exercise, which brings the total census staff to over 118,000 persons.

One soldier each is attached to every numerator. A total of 200,000 army personnel are engaged in the exercise.

The PBS has established a helpline to provide assistance and access to citizens for any inconsistencies in the data collection activities.

Also read: First phase of population census completed in 63 districts

0



0





