No one gave identity to Pakhtuns before me, claims Zardari

MARDAN: Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Monday said that no one dared to give identity to Pakhtuns before him, adding that he brought the project of CPEC to them.

The PPP is holding a rally in Mardan today where the PPP co-chairman addressed the party workers. “The CPEC was stolen from you, we will give it back to the people of this province,” he said.

The former president said that once in power, the PPP would merge the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA, adding that it was the dream of late prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

He said that it is a huge crime to block CNICs of Pakhtuns and he strongly condemns the move.

The former president said that after being in power, the PPP would double the amount of Benzair cards and there would be ample job opportunities for everyone.

“There is a captain who considers himself a Pakhtun just because his name has ‘Khan’ in it,” said Zardari taking a direct jibe at Imran Khan, whose party has a ruling government in KP.

“He (Imran Khan) is even four years elder than I am, how can he be a leader of the youth,” the PPP leader said.

In a gathering in Jhang on April 21, Zardari had said that the party would continue its struggle till Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif leaves office.

The PPP has been on a spree to hold gatherings and protest against the federal government ahead of the next general elections in 2018.

On Sunday, the party held protests across Sindh against the loadshedding of electricity and scarcity of water.

