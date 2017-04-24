Philippine President: ‘Give me salt and vinegar and I’ll eat terrorists’ livers’

MANILA: The Philippine president has warned that he can be 50 times more brutal than extremists, further adding that he'd even eat them if they're captured alive by troops.

In a speech during the opening of a national sports tournament, President Rodrigo Duterte repeatedly threatened drug suspects with death, but it was his statement on terrorists which made news globally: “If you want me to be an animal, I'm also used to that. We're just the same,” Duterte said. “I can dish out, go down what you can 50 times over.”

The foul-mouthed president said that if a terrorist was presented to him when he's in a foul mood, “give me salt and vinegar and I'll eat his liver.”

The crowd broke into laughter, but Duterte cut in, “It's true, if you make me angry.”

Recently, Eight militants, three soldiers, a policeman and two villagers have died in clashes in Bohol, which lies far from the southern jungle bases of the militants.

Duterte ordered troops to kill fleeing militants behind a foiled attack in the central resort province of Bohol, calling the extremists "animals".

