Afghan, Pakistan tribal elders hold peace gathering

GARDEZ: Tribal elders from Pakistan and Afghanistan on Sunday held a joint gathering in southeastern Paktia province of Afghanistan and agreed to work together for bringing peace and stability to the region, Afghan news agency reported.

Elders from Chankani, Patan, Muqbil, Mangal, Zazai and Karkha districts and some from across the Durand Line attended the gathering in the border town of Dand Patan.

They discussed the reopening of crossing points between Pakistan and Afghanistan and decided to work together in this regard.

Tribal elder from Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhunkhwa province, Nawroz Khan, told Pajhwok Afghan News: “We had organised jirgas (tribal meetings) in the past as well for peace and today’s gathering was about peace.”

He said tribes on both sides of the border wanted peace and uninterrupted movement of commercial vehicles.

During the jirga, Paktia tribal elders said terrorists should not be assisted in any way for the sake of peace in the region.

0



0





