WhatsApp admins beware: offensive posts could land you in jail

Varanasi: If you are an admin of a group of WhatsApp, then you better be careful.

To stop the spread of false news, the administrators of WhatsApp groups will be punished if false or fake information is posted in their groups.

This was ordered by District Magistrate Yogeshwar Ram Mishra and Senior Superintendent of Police Nitin Tiwari in Varanasi.

The Whatsapp users, which includes more than 200 million people in India, have been asked to be careful that people they know are added to the group that they are managing.

“There are several groups on social media which are named on news groups and also groups with other names which are propagating news and information which is not authentic," the order said, according to local reports. "These are being forwarded without cross checking."

The administrators have been directed to carefully monitor what is posted in their groups and remove false or wrong posts as soon as they are posted in the group. The admins must also refer the case of the police.

They must monitor that those posts that hurt the sentiments of people are not shared.

