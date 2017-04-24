Pakistani woman finally unites with her Indian husband after visa delay

A Pakistani woman finally met her Indian husband on April 19 after a long delay in visa processing.

According to Indian media, Daniel Henry Devanur, resident of Hubballi in the state of Karnatka married Silvia Noreen, a distant relative, last year in June at a church at Youhana Colony, Lahore.

After failing to get a visa on time, Daniel tweeted to India’s external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj to help speed up the process, who assured him of her help. Silvia finally got the visa and flew from Islamabad to New Delhi on April 19.

"I am excited my wife is back in India after nearly nine months of marriage,” Daniel told the Times of India.

The marriage was registered in Pakistan and Daniel was issued a marriage certificate by the government of Pakistan.

