Pact not breached over refusal of consular access to Jadhav: Abdul Basit

Pakistan has ruled out the Indian assumption that a bilateral pact has been violated regarding refusal of consular access to Indian spy Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death over ‘espionage and sabotage’ activities on Pakistani soil.

Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit in an interview to PTI said that as per the bilateral pact on consular access, cases pertaining to political and security issues would be decided on merit.

His statement was also taken as an indication that consular access cannot be taken for granted.

On April 11, Pakistan sentenced Kulbhushan Jadhav to death for carrying out espionage and sabotage activities in Balochistan and Karachi. Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa confirmed the death sentence awarded by the Field General Court Martial under the Pakistan Army Act.

On April 19, India’s external affairs ministry had summoned Pakistan’s deputy high commissioner to India, Syed Haider Shah and requested for Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family to be allowed to visit Pakistan.

India has so far made 14 requests for gaining consular access to Jadhav.

0



0





