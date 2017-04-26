Request has not been made to remove Tariq Fatemi: Dar

WASHINGTON: Request has not been made to remove Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi, said Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar during a news conference in Washington.

"Talks are under way to change his portfolio," Dar said. "This is what I have understood from the reports I have read."

He spoke to the media about the Joint Investigation Team formed to further probe the Panamagate scandal in Pakistan, saying the finance ministry did not have any role to play in the formation of the JIT.About the budget, Dar said relief would be given to common people.

The Pakistani finance minister also told the media about the growing informational technology sector in Pakistan, saying broadband network was being spread across the country. "Five auctions have been held regarding 3G and 4G." Moreover, Dar added, there are over 3,000 companies registered in the IT sector.

Dar meets US national security adviser

Moreover, Dar met United States National Security Adviser H R McMaster in Washington. He spoke to Geo News about the meeting, saying he told the latter the soil of Pakistan should not be used against other countries.

The Pakistani finance minister said he told McMaster it was not in Pakistan's interests to end its ties with the US.

Dar added he told McMaster that Operation Zarb-e-Azb was made successful with the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army.

He has left for Pakistan after completing his visit to the US.

