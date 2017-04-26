Print Story
X

Amidst controversy, Sonu Nigam posts recording of Azaan on Twitter

WDWeb Desk

Entertainment
Amidst controversy, Sonu Nigam posts recording of Azaan on Twitter

Related Stories

It seems that Indian singer Sonu Nigam is not done with creating controversies, or maybe he likes the limelight he is receiving through it.

Sonu Nigam, who sparked outrage among people especially Muslims in India after he criticised the use of loudspeakers in mosques, is now up with another thing.

Sonu Nigam has now shared a recording of the Azaan on his social media account where he captioned the recording with "Good Morning India".

The Kal Ho Naa Ho singer was slammed by various celebrities after he shared a controversial post on his Twitter account and ultimately shaved his head as accepting a challenge.

The Indian singer has been talking unfavourably about, in general, the religion-related material being broadcast over microphones and "forced religiousness" in the past weeks.

Amidst controversy, Sonu Nigam posts recording of Azaan on Twitter was posted in entertainment of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on April 26, 2017 and was last updated on April 26, 2017. This news story is related to . Permanent link to the news story "Amidst controversy, Sonu Nigam posts recording of Azaan on Twitter" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/139501-Amidst-controversy-Sonu-Nigam-posts-recording-of-Azaan-on-his-Twitter-account.

GEO TV NETWORK