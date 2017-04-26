Amidst controversy, Sonu Nigam posts recording of Azaan on Twitter

It seems that Indian singer Sonu Nigam is not done with creating controversies, or maybe he likes the limelight he is receiving through it.

Sonu Nigam, who sparked outrage among people especially Muslims in India after he criticised the use of loudspeakers in mosques, is now up with another thing.

Sonu Nigam has now shared a recording of the Azaan on his social media account where he captioned the recording with "Good Morning India".

The Kal Ho Naa Ho singer was slammed by various celebrities after he shared a controversial post on his Twitter account and ultimately shaved his head as accepting a challenge.

The Indian singer has been talking unfavourably about, in general, the religion-related material being broadcast over microphones and "forced religiousness" in the past weeks.

Dear everyone. Your stand exposes your own IQ. I stand by my statement that loudspeakers should not be allowed in Mosques & Temples. Period — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 18, 2017

