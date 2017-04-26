ICC roll backs ‘Big Three’ despite Indian objection

DUBAI: International Cricket Council has rolled back it's 'Big Three model' after full members vote on Wednesday.

The big three model was shot down by 8: 2 votes.

Separately, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has crossed the April 25 deadline for announcing their Champions Trophy squad, becoming the only team that failed to do so, from among eight countries.

The ICC constitution allows countries to name their squads- post the deadline under certain circumstances.

According to reports, defending champions India and BCCI, as of now, BCCI are not considering any extreme move of pulling out, not naming the squad is being seen as a pressure tactic.

The BCCI has not officially sought an extension, as of late evening; which can be perceived as defiance, considering the dispute between BCCI and ICC over a reduction in share revenue.

In its earlier meeting, The ICC said "broader principles" that have been agreed included a "revised financial distribution ensuring a more equitable distribution of revenues" and the "equal weight of votes for all board members regardless of membership status".

"The proposals from the working group to reverse the resolutions of 2014 and deliver a revised constitution and financial model were accepted by the ICC board and now we will work collectively to refine the detail for final sign-off in April.

"I want the ICC to be reasonable and fair in our approach to all 105 Members and the revised constitution and financial model does that," ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar said.

The ICC´s announcement came just days after India´s Supreme Court appointed a top anti-corruption troubleshooter on Monday as head of a team to oversee the Board of Control for Cricket in India -- the financial powerhouse of the global game -- after sacking its top officials for failing to implement reforms.

