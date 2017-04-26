ICC World XI set to visit Pakistan in September for three T20s

Related Stories ICC to send World XI to Pakistan for T20 series

KARACHI: The successful holding of Pakistan Super League final in Lahore earlier this year has finally opened the doors for more international cricket in Pakistan.

Cricket’s bigwigs during the ICC meeting in Dubai agreed on sending a World XI team to Pakistan to play three T20i matches later this year.

The decision was followed by the review of reports from security officials from various boards and the ICC, which they prepared during their visit to Lahore for PSL final.

Najam Sethi, the chairman of PSL and PCB’s Executive Committee, confirmed that ICC will send a team comprised of top players to Pakistan to play three T20s.

“Giles Clarke has reviewed security report of ICC experts & agreed 3 T20 matches in Pak end Sep of ICC Team of world's TOP current players,” Sethi tweeted after the ICC meeting in Dubai.

— Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) April 26, 2017

Pakistan hosted PSL final in March this year, the house-full final between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta gladiators featured top players like Darren Sammy and Marlon Samuels.

Security managers from four cricket boards, along with an ICC security expert, were in Lahore to witness the PSL final and the security arrangements being made by the PCB.

Among them, Reg Dickason – who earlier advised FICA on security matters ahead of PSL – was also present. He was represented ECB, along with Julian Siebrand.

Security experts from Bangladesh, Major AKM Anisud Dowla, security head of Cricket Australia Sean Carroll, along with Sri Lanka’s Sarathchandra Liyanage was also present at the PSL final.

ICC’s security manager Sean Norris was also in Lahore to witness the security arrangements made by the Pakistan government and PCB for the final of PSL.

