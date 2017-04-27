Region's peace at stake if Kashmir issue remains unresolved: Khawaja Asif

MOSCOW: Speaking at the sixth Moscow Conference on International Security, Pakistan’s Defence minister Khawaja Muhammed Asif said the region's peace and stability will remain at stake if the Kashmir issue is left unresolved.

Discussing the Kashmir issue, Asif said that if left unresolved, it has the potential to threaten the peace and stability of the entire region.

“The Kashmir issue must be resolved in accordance with the UN resolution,” the defence minister said. “I must share that all peace overtures and sincere efforts made by Pakistan are not being reciprocated.”

He stressed that it is the responsibility of the world community to address some of the long-standing conflicts of the world. “India continues to stay away from any plausible diplomatic approach for the resolution of Kashmir issue.”

Expressing his views on the situation in the Middle East, the minister termed the United States’ attack on Syria as 'external interference.'

“Russia must play its part to stabilise the situation in Afghanistan,” he said while talking to his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu.

Asif said that polarised societies are breeding grounds for terrorism. “From Palestine to Kashmir, we have a history of suppression and denial of basic human rights,” he said.

“Extremists garner support by exploiting polarisation - so there is a need to develop stronger counter-narratives, based on interfaith harmony, economic equality, cross-cultural mutual respect, to deny extremists that space,” the defence minister stated.

The minister stated that Pakistan does not believe in any distinction between terrorist outfits. Talking about the Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, he said the remaining terrorists are being combed out through the operation.

