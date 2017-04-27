Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent spokesperson killed in Afghanistan

KARACHI: The spokesperson of the defunct organisation, al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), has been killed in Zabul, Afghanistan.

The announcement was made by the AQIS ameer on Wednesday, April 26. During his statement, AQIS Ameer

During his statement, AQIS Ameer Mulana Asim Umar disclosed that the spokesperson, Usama Ibrahim alias Usama Mehmood, was killed during a United States forces operation in September 2016 on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

Mehmood was looking after affairs of As-Sahab, the propaganda wing of al-Qaeda. He was incharge of As-Sahab Urdu and was responsible for issuing al-Qaeda statements in the same language.

The spokesperson never showed his face like Asim Umar and Ustaad Ahmed Farooq, the deputy ameer of AQIS who was killed during a drone strike in North Waziristan Agency in January 2015. Mehmood was also present in a video released by As-Sahab about the Dockyard attack of September 2014, but his face was blurred. He belonged to federal capital of Pakistan, Islamabad.

