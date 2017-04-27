Kulbushan, Ehsanullah's statements exposed India: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesman, Nafees Zakaria said during the weekly news briefing on Thursday that confessions by Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and former TTP spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan had exposed India.

Zakaria said that Jhadav was prosecuted as per the law of the land and his statements helped in intercepting a terrorist network in the country.

“We already have evidence in the Jadhav case,” he said. “Kulbhushan is a spy, who was involved in terrorist activities.”

Zakaria added that the decision to provide consular access Jadhav will be taken on merit.

Read more: Pakistan informs India consular access only for prisoners, not spies

Discussing the recent confession by former Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan, Zakaria said that the former TTP member surrendered to the Pakistan army. “He has disclosed the presence of Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing’s (RAW) presence in his statement.”

“He [Ehsan] has disclosed the presence of Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing’s (RAW) presence in his statement,” the FO spokesperson said.

In the weekly briefing, Zakaria said that it was clear from Ehsan’s statement about Tehreek-e-Taliban commander Khalid Khorasani’s treatment in India that the Taliban are assisted by RAW.

“The international community should take notice of Ehsanullah’s statement,” he said. “His statement exposed the real face of India.”

He added that India has used Afghan territories for terrorist attacks in Pakistan. “Pakistan has raised this issue in the past,” he said.

Read more: Former TTP spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan admits RAW, NDS using terrorists to destabilise Pakistan

Zakaria, during the weekly media briefing, stated that 13 agents of the Indian intelligence agency RAW were killed when the US dropped a massive GBU-43 bomb, the largest non-nuclear bomb it has ever used in combat, in eastern Afghanistan on April 14.

“India is sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan,” the FO spokesperson said. “Indian and Afghan intelligence agencies are involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in Pakistan and we will raise the issue at all international forums.”

Read more: Attack on Indian army camp in Kashmir, 5 including officers killed

He also commented on the growing extremism in India, and labelled it as a “matter of concern for the international community.” The foreign ministry official stated that Indian brutality has continued in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), with the recent detention of Syed Ali Geelani, Yasin Malik, and Asiya Andrabi. “India has banned social media in IoK in order to hide violations of human rights in the area.”

Read more: India blocks social media in occupied Kashmir

Condemning the terrorist attack in Kurram agency on Tuesday, Zakaria said that the banned terrorist outfit Jamaat-ul-Ahrar accepted the responsibility for the attack.

0



0





