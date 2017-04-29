Fire breaks out at building on I.I. Chundrigar Road in Karachi

KARACHI: A fire broke out, early on Saturday, on the fifteenth and sixteenth floor of Saima Trade Tower on I.I. Chundrigar road in Karachi.

The blaze erupted between 5.30 AM and 6.00 AM, rescue sources told Geo News.

Firetrucks promptly reached the site within ten minutes after the fire brigade department was alerted.

Five fire trucks engaged in dousing the fire for three hours, following which it was reported under control.

No casualties were reported, however, two guards who were trapped on the affected floors were safely evacuated from the building two hours after rescue teams reached the site.

