Print Story
X

Fire breaks out at building on I.I. Chundrigar Road in Karachi

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
Fire breaks out at building on I.I. Chundrigar Road in Karachi

Related Stories

KARACHI: A fire broke out, early on Saturday, on the fifteenth and sixteenth floor of Saima Trade Tower on I.I. Chundrigar road in Karachi.

The blaze erupted between 5.30 AM and 6.00 AM, rescue sources told Geo News.

Firetrucks promptly reached the site within ten minutes after the fire brigade department was alerted.

Five fire trucks engaged in dousing the fire for three hours, following which it was reported under control.

No casualties were reported, however, two guards who were trapped on the affected floors were safely evacuated from the building two hours after rescue teams reached the site.

Fire breaks out at building on I.I. Chundrigar Road in Karachi was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on April 29, 2017 and was last updated on April 29, 2017. This news story is related to . Permanent link to the news story "Fire breaks out at building on I.I. Chundrigar Road in Karachi" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/139878-Fire-breaks-out-at-building-on-II-Chundrigar-Road-in-Karachi.

GEO TV NETWORK