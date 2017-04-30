Woman found dead in Karachi hotel room

Related Stories 22-year-old girl found dead at a Lahore hotel

KARACHI: A woman was found dead inside a Karachi hotel room late Saturday, in what the police suspect as a murder.

The body of the woman identified as Farheen, 28, was found from a room on the 6th storey of a hotel in Karachi's Saddar area, SSP South Saqib Ismail said. She was allegedly strangled.

The official said the deceased had married a man, Shaheen, some two months ago after having fallen in love with him.

Police suspect the woman was murdered and the culprit tried to purport it as suicide.

The body was shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police are on the lookout for the deceased woman's husband.

