Imran Khan to lead PTI’s 'Huqooq-e-Karachi' march today

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by its chairperson Imran Khan, will take to the streets of the metropolis today for the ‘Huqooq-e-Karachi march’.

In a video message earlier, Imran Khan called on the people of Karachi to join in the march to protest for their rights. The walk is scheduled to begin on Sunday, 3pm from Mazar-e-Quaid.

“I invite the people of Karachi to join me in the walk to demand their rights. The sole purpose of the march is to highlight the day-to-day problems faced by the residents of Karachi and to pressurise the government to resolve these problems,” Khan said in the message.

The PTI chief added that the walk aims to bring to the spotlight issues such as loadshedding, water shortage and garbage disposal.

“Today’s walk will send a message that when people don’t get their rights, they stand up and protest,” he said.

I want all the people of Karachi to join us in our #HuqooqEKarachiMarch Sunday 30th at 3pm pic.twitter.com/pHIk7qgzDG — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 29, 2017

A week ago, PTI took to the streets of Karachi to mobilise and invite the public for the ‘Huqooq-e-Karachi’ march. Legendary cricketer Wasim Akram is also set to join the march today.

Meanwhile, a heat wave is forecasted in the city, with temperatures predicted to rise up to 41 degrees Celsius today.

