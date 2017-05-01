Fears of terror bid in Wah Cantt on Labour Day

Related Stories Two terror suspects killed in police operation in Wah Cantonment

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has shunned an intelligence report expressing fears of a terrorist attack in Wah Cantt, saying he along with two other federal ministers would attend a Labour Day ceremony at the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) complex today despite the security fears.

Intelligence agencies had given a report to the Interior Ministry citing fears that terrorists could carry out an attack at the POF complex in the Wah Cantt area.

Three federal minister — Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Rana Tanveer Hussain, and Muhammad Barjees Tahir — were scheduled to attend a Labour Day ceremony at the POF complex.

But, rejecting the intelligence report, Nisar said that the ceremony takes place every year and the three ministers would attend it on Monday as planned, despite the security threats.

The Interior Minister said that if security was not adequate in a high-security area like Wah Cantt, then it raised a question mark on the performance of intelligence and security agencies.

Nisar said that if the lives of labourers at the POF complex in Wah Cantt are not safe, then even he does not care for his own life.

Following the news, authorities have stopped private news media channels from attending the event, which will now be covered only by state-owned media.

Two terror suspects killed in police operation

Two suspected terrorists were killed in a search operation conducted by law enforcement agencies in Wah Cantonment earlier on Monday.

A suicide jacket and a large cache of arms were seized from a house in the raid, conducted under the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

The retaliatory firing from the security forces killed the terror suspects, Sift Allah and Muhammad Abbas, after they opened fire on the police.

Police said they were investigating the suspects' ties with a terrorist outfit.

In a separate operation today, the Motorway Police recovered a huge cache of arms from a car in Kot Pindi Das in Sheikhupura. Two suspects were arrested after the Motorway Police recovered approximately a hundred rifles, Kalashnikov rifles, pistols, and a huge cache of bullets from the car.

Police said the suspects were transporting the arms and ammunition from Islamabad to Lahore via the Motorway.

