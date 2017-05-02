Print Story
X

Govt appoints Riaz Raziuddin as acting governor of SBP

GNGEO NEWS

Business
Govt appoints Riaz Raziuddin as acting governor of SBP

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: The government has appointed Riaz Raziuddin as acting governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, according to a notification issued on Sunday.

The notification said that Riaz Raziuddin has been appointed acting governor of the central bank for a period of three months or until the appointment of the new governor.

He has until now been serving as deputy governor of the SBP.

The key post fell vacant after former governor, Ashraf Mehmood Wathra, completed his term on April 29.

He was appointed governor for three years in 2014.

Govt appoints Riaz Raziuddin as acting governor of SBP was posted in business of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on May 02, 2017 and was last updated on May 02, 2017. This news story is related to Govt, Appoints, Riaz Raziuddin, Acting Governor, Sbp, State Bank Of Pakistan. Permanent link to the news story "Govt appoints Riaz Raziuddin as acting governor of SBP" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/140171-Govt-appoints-Riaz-Raziuddin-as-acting-governor-of-SBP.

GEO TV NETWORK