31st session of Council of Common Interest underway at PM Secretariat

ISLAMABAD: The thirty-first session of the Council of Common Interest is underway at the Prime Minister secretariat on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is meeting with the chief ministers of all four provinces in the session for the first time after the Supreme Court's verdict on the Panama Leaks case.

Discussion on water, gas, electricity, finance and census among other topics are on the agenda of the meeting, scheduled five months after it first took place.

In accordance with the eighteenth amendment, it is mandatory to hold a session of the Council of Common Interest after every 90 days.

The national water policy will once again be presented for approval in today's session. The approval for forming a fiscal coordination committee is expected during the meeting.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority's annual report for 2014-15 will be presented in the session. Discussion on different industries in the country will also be on the agenda.

According to sources, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah will raise the issue of approval of the LNG policy and the provision of gas in different provinces. The CM Sindh is also expected to discuss the Karachi water crisis and an increase in the province's water allocation.

The session is scheduled at a time when Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM's have put forward the demand for the PM's resignation and raising slogans against the government in public rallies.

