Center cooperating with provinces to improve public's life: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, during the thirty-first session of the Council of Common Interests (CCI), said that the federal government is cooperating in every way to improve the quality of life in all provinces.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif chaired the meeting, which was attended by the chief ministers (CMs) of all four provinces.

The ongoing development projects and political situation in all provinces were discussed in the session.

"We believe in giving equal opportunities of growth and development to all provinces," Sharif said.

The CMs highlighted issues in their respective provinces and discussed the proposed solutions to resolve them with the premier.

The PM met the CMs of all four provinces for the first time after the Supreme Court's verdict on the Panama Leaks case.

Discussions on water, gas, electricity, finance and census were on the agenda of the meeting, scheduled five months after it took place in December.

As per the eighteenth amendment, it is mandatory to hold a session of the CCI after every 90 days.

