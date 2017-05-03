Iranian foreign minister arrives in Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will arrive in Islamabad Wednesday on a one-day visit to Pakistan, diplomatic sources told Geo News.

Sources said the Iranian foreign minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation. He will hold meetings with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and Pakistan's National Security Advisor Nasser Khan Janjua.

Javad Zarif is also expected to call on President Mamnoon Hussain during his daylong visit to the country.

Sources further said the meetings are likely to discuss situation arising from recent terrorist attacks on Iranian border guards.

Several other affairs including bilateral ties, regional situation, counter-terrorism measures along Pak-Iran border, gas pipeline project and SAARC summit would also come under discussion at the meetings.

